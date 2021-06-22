Gov. Northam announces plans to replace time capsule from 1887 on Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam has announced plans to replace a 134-year-old time capsule that is inside the pedestal of the Lee Statue on Monument Avenue.

Historians say a time capsule was placed inside the pedestal of the statue on October 27, 1887. According to records at the Library of Virginia, 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses put at least 60 Confederacy-related items into the capsule.

On March 22, a scan of the pedestal was conducted by Historic Jamestown, showing a void in the base where the time capsule is likely located.

Results of the scan were taken to the Department of General Services, and according to them, the capsule can be removed and replaced without damaging the structure.

When the old time capsule is removed, it will be transferred to the Department of Historic Resources conservation lab where staff will examine the contents.

Gov. Northam wants Virginians to place submissions on what should be placed inside the new capsule at the site once the statue is removed.

“It’s time to say to the world, this is today’s Virginia, not yesterday’s,” Gov. Northam said. “And one day, when future generations look back at this moment, they will be able to learn about the inclusive, welcoming Commonwealth that we are building together. I encourage Virginians to be part of this unique effort to tell our shared story.”

To submit an artifact, participants must do the following:

Submit a description of their artifact (size and material)

An explanation of how the object represents Virginia

Must own the artifact

Submissions will be collected for one month, through July 20.

For more information about how to participate in the creation of the new time capsule, click here.

