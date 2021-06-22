Goochland County hosting vaccine clinic this week

Healthcare Pros
By Adrianna Hargrove
Updated: 47 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County will be holding a walk-up vaccine clinic this week. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at this event.

The clinic will be held on June 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Goochland Recreation Center located at 2415 Sandy Hook Road.

Vaccines will be free for adults and children ages 12 and up. No appointments or insurance is needed.

The Chickahominy Health District, Goochland Recreation Center, Goochland NAACP, and Goochland County are partnering to make the walk-in vaccine clinic possible.

Those who would like to make an appointment should call (804)-365-3240.

Children ages 12 to 17 years old will need a parent or guardian with them.

For more information call (804) 365-3240.

