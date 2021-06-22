Fledge watch event scheduled this week for Richmond falcon chicks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has scheduled a fledge watch event for the falcon chicks.

A fledge watch is when the DWR will remotely open the door of the cage between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on June 23 and June 24 so the chicks can leave the pen and fly for the first time.

DWR staff will be stationed in areas downtown to monitor the birds on their first flight.

According to the DWR, the chicks should have the strength to fly and it may take several days for them to gain landing skills.

Staff on-site will allow them to conduct medical treatment for the chicks in case they fail at a landing attempt or collide into a building.

