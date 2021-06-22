Healthcare Pros
Flag order issued in honor of former U.S. Senator, Secretary of the Navy

By Eddie Callahan
Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - All Commonwealth of Virginia flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of former U.S. Senator and Secretary of the Navy John William Warner III, beginning at sunrise Wednesday, June 23.

Warner died in May.

This applies to the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds.

The order will remain through sunset on Wednesday, the Office of The Governor announced.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

