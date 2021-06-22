Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Father of man shot by police files $50M wrongful death suit

Virginia State Police are currently investigating the March 26 shooting along the city’s...
Virginia State Police are currently investigating the March 26 shooting along the city’s oceanfront.
By Associated Press
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The father of a Black man who was fatally shot by police in Virginia Beach has filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the federal suit was filed by the father of Donovon Lynch against officer Solomon D. Simmons and the city. Police would not confirm that Simmons was the shooter.

Wayne Lynch alleges the officer shot his son “immediately, unlawfully and without warning” and failed to render aid.

Police have said Lynch had a handgun. The family and a witness have denied that.

The officer who shot Lynch did not have his body camera turned on.

Virginia State Police are currently investigating the March 26 shooting along the city’s oceanfront.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield...
Police: Woman sought in three different robberies at Target in Colonial Heights
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
Michael Pollock
RPD: Chiropractor faces sexual assault charges, additional victims sought
(Left to Right) Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks, and Domonic Samuels
3 indicted on slew of charges in dismembered body case

Latest News

Vaccines will be free for adults and children ages 12 and up. No appointments or insurance is...
Goochland County hosting vaccine clinic this week
Robert E. Lee Monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond.
Gov. Northam announces plans to replace time capsule from 1887 on Monument Avenue
Rainfall amounts will likely reach more than 1 inch across Central Virginia on Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings heavy rain threat today (Tuesday)
Chesterfield hopes to buy Southside Speedway to expand River City Sports Complex