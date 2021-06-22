Ex-officer pleads guilty to helping inmate escape

RICHMOND, Va. - A former correctional officer has been sentenced to 20 days in jail after pleading guilty to helping an inmate escape after developing an inappropriate relationship.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Destiny Harris, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to aiding Rashad Williams’ escape from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center last year.

Williams and a second prisoner, Jabar Taylor, were the first inmates to break out of the center in 20 years.

According to evidence, the pair overpowered a security employee, cut a hole in a fence and were driven away by a waiting car.

They were captured 12 days later in Michigan.

Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport says Harris told Williams’ brother where to pick up Williams, but cooperated when questioned.

