Chesterfield Schools unveils new vans to help connect with students, families

By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Schools is working to connect with students and families in their own neighborhoods.

They’ve unveiled two vans, one of which is a bookmobile. It will deliver to neighborhoods around Falling Creek Middle and Meadowbrook High.

Throughout the pandemic, teachers were taking books to children at their homes so they decided to expand the idea.

More than 10,000 books have been handed out since September.

The second van - The Family and Community Engagement or “FACE” van - is packed with things like popcorn and snow cones, but will also bring wi-fi and Chromebooks to support families.

