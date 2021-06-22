Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Chesterfield hopes to buy Southside Speedway to expand River City Sports Complex

By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is hoping to buy the shuttered Southside Speedway, which closed in December after 60 years of racing.

The county wants to spend $5 million for the roughly 41-acre site and use it to expand the nearby River City Sports Complex.

The Board of Supervisors will meet on June 23 to talk about allocating the money to make it happen.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield...
Police: Woman sought in three different robberies at Target in Colonial Heights
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
(Left to Right) Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks, and Domonic Samuels
3 indicted on slew of charges in dismembered body case
A vehicle has overturned in the median along VA-288 south in Chesterfield.
Vehicle overturns in median on VA-288 in Chesterfield, closing all southbound lanes

Latest News

In the middle of the pandemic, the $6 one-way trip fee was waived, but it’s coming back the...
Hanover Dash co-pay returns on July 1
Residents can voice thoughts on City Center in downtown Richmond in upcoming meeting
Residents can voice thoughts on City Center in downtown Richmond in upcoming meeting
The “City Center” draft plans are now available for the area between Broad and Leigh Streets,...
Residents can voice thoughts on City Center in downtown Richmond in upcoming meeting
The third suspect charged in the murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson is due back in a...
Two-day trial begins for third suspect charged in Markiya Dickson murder