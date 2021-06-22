Chesterfield hopes to buy Southside Speedway to expand River City Sports Complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is hoping to buy the shuttered Southside Speedway, which closed in December after 60 years of racing.

The county wants to spend $5 million for the roughly 41-acre site and use it to expand the nearby River City Sports Complex.

The Board of Supervisors will meet on June 23 to talk about allocating the money to make it happen.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.