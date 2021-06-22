Bismarck couple pays it forward, buys teen new bike after his was stolen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What started out as one of the worst days of Evan Haag’s life, ended up being one of the best.

First the bad: Haag’s bike was stolen from his backyard in Bismarck. He depends on that bike to get from summer school to work every day.

Now, the good news: a stranger bought the 14-year-old a brand-new bike just because she could.

Haag is pretty excited about his new bike.

“I felt very thankful,” he said.

He’s thankful because of the kindness of strangers. Over the weekend, Haag’s mom posted on Facebook that her son’s bike had been stolen from their backyard.

Her post inspired Kelsey Leingang to do something she’d never done before: she immediately replied that her company, Big Muddy Septic Services, would like to buy Haag a new bike.

“It really struck me that he had bought the bike himself with his first paycheck. I just felt that it wasn’t right that this young man worked hard, bought a bike, and it was snatched out from under him. We were in a position to help him get back on the road,” Leingang explained.

Leingang spent the day shopping for bikes, sending Haag’s mom photos of what she found.

“I had a lot of fun,” she said.

Once Haag picked one, he and his mom met Leingang and her husband to purchase his new wheels. Leingang insists she did it because it just felt right.

“It’s nice to be able to pay it forward when you’re in a position in life where you can, I think it’s your duty to do so,” Leingang said. “We are finally in a position where we can, so when we can we like to give back.”

It’s an idea that is not lost on Haag; he’s already thinking about how he might one day pay it forward.

“I need to try and repay the favor. Keep the circle going,” Haag said.

Setting out to prove that somethings when things go wrong, a whole lot more could go right.

More than 2 million bikes are stolen in the United States and Canada each year.

Police recover hundreds of thousands of those bikes, but fewer than one percent of them are registered, which means only about five percent are returned to owners.

Bismarck police say in 2020, 167 bikes were reported stolen in the city. They encourage all bike owners to register bikes with the PD.

That way, if a bike is stolen, there’s a better chance you might get it back.

