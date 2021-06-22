Healthcare Pros
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights due to staffing shortage, bad weather

By Katherine Lutge
Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - American Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights due to staffing shortages and bad weather.

The airline is projecting 50 to 80 flight cancelations a day through mid-July.

Nine out of the first 15 days of June had weather that impacted flights which in turn affected the crew’s schedules, often causing them to reroute, creating staffing shortages.

On Saturday, June 18, American Airlines had to reschedule 120 of the 178 flights.

Monday, the airline told NBC12 that none of the 20 flights scheduled to depart from Richmond International Airport were canceled.

In a statement NBC12, American Airlines said, “We made targeted changes with the goal of impacting the fewest number of customers by adjusting flights in markets where we have multiple options for re-accommodation.”

All airline customers up until July 15 have been notified about the issues in order for people to make adjustments.

