50 people displaced in Kill Devil Hills fire

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say 50 people were displaced after a beach rental caught fire in Kill Devil Hills.

Fire chief Troy Tilley says the fire happened at a beach rental on South Virginia Dare Trail near East Fresh Pond Drive around 4 Sunday morning.

Rachel Tackett, a spokesperson for the town, says 42 people were staying at the 18-bedroom rental home, valued at nearly $5 million. Tackett says eight people from a nearby home were also displaced.

Officials say multiple cars parked in the driveway were also damaged. Firefighters say everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.

Crews from five different fire departments, Kill Devil Hills police and Dare County EMS responded to the fire.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The home is a total loss and the American Red Cross is stepping in to help the people that were affected.

