3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police.

Police say an officer responded to a call about a suspicious incident Monday near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit.

Authorities say a person who was believed to have been shot by the gunman was taken to a hospital and died.

The attacker also was shot and killed.

Officials didn’t describe the circumstances of the shooting in the city about 7 miles northwest of Denver.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

