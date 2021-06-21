Healthcare Pros
Ways to stretch your clothing budget

Ways to stretch your clothing budget if you are not trying to spend too much.
Ways to stretch your clothing budget if you are not trying to spend too much.
By Rachel DePompa
Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you need to update that wardrobe and don’t want to spend too much-- there are some smart ways to save.

First do an assessment of what you already have in that closet. Make a list of what you need and Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says know what you can spend.

“You want to make a plan and not just impulsively go online and start shopping. You want to have a set amount that you want to spend whether it’s a hundred or $500,” said Dale.

And SHOP SMART! Get a white shirt, black pants, a cardigan and dress-- things you can mix and match.

Don’t forget to check out thrift stores. And there are sights online like Poshmark-- that act like an thrift store through your keyboard.

Always look for a coupon, promo code or online deal. Or you can even download an app that lets you get rewards for simply uploading your receipt.

