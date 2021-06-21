Ways to stretch your clothing budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you need to update that wardrobe and don’t want to spend too much-- there are some smart ways to save.

First do an assessment of what you already have in that closet. Make a list of what you need and Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says know what you can spend.

“You want to make a plan and not just impulsively go online and start shopping. You want to have a set amount that you want to spend whether it’s a hundred or $500,” said Dale.

And SHOP SMART! Get a white shirt, black pants, a cardigan and dress-- things you can mix and match.

Don’t forget to check out thrift stores. And there are sights online like Poshmark-- that act like an thrift store through your keyboard.

Always look for a coupon, promo code or online deal. Or you can even download an app that lets you get rewards for simply uploading your receipt.

