Ways to stretch your clothing budget
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you need to update that wardrobe and don’t want to spend too much-- there are some smart ways to save.
First do an assessment of what you already have in that closet. Make a list of what you need and Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says know what you can spend.
“You want to make a plan and not just impulsively go online and start shopping. You want to have a set amount that you want to spend whether it’s a hundred or $500,” said Dale.
And SHOP SMART! Get a white shirt, black pants, a cardigan and dress-- things you can mix and match.
Don’t forget to check out thrift stores. And there are sights online like Poshmark-- that act like an thrift store through your keyboard.
Always look for a coupon, promo code or online deal. Or you can even download an app that lets you get rewards for simply uploading your receipt.
