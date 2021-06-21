Healthcare Pros
WATCH: Massive waterspout captured off Louisiana coast

By Mykal Vincent
Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boat of fishermen captured a massive waterspout off the coast of Terrebonne Parish in Louisiana on Monday.

Strong storms and flash flooding pushed through southeast Louisiana on June 21.

Perry Shifflett captured the waterspout in the Fourleague Bay area around 2 p.m.

Forecast: Few strong storms possible Tuesday
Rainfall amounts will likely reach more than 1 inch across Central Virginia on Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings storms, heavy rain on Tuesday
Forecast: Strong storms possible Tuesday
Monday Forecast: Hot and humid with rain likely tomorrow
