VSP: Missing Lynchburg senior has cognitive impairment

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 75-year-old Lynchburg woman with a cognitive impairment is missing, according to a Senior alert issued by Virginia State Police.

Beatrice Resse Spencer was last seen on Sunday, June 20 at 9:30 p.m. walking away from her residence on Floyd Street in Lynchburg.

She is described as a Black woman, 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She also has brown eyes and gray hair.

Police say she is possibly wearing a blue and white long-sleeved shirt and three tank tops, colored gold, beige and black. She also may be wearing one tennis shoe and one slipper, police say.

Investigators say the senior has a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lynchburg police at 434-847-1602.

