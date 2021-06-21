Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

VSP: Missing Lynchburg senior has cognitive impairment

Beatrice Resse Spencer
Beatrice Resse Spencer(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 75-year-old Lynchburg woman with a cognitive impairment is missing, according to a Senior alert issued by Virginia State Police.

Beatrice Resse Spencer was last seen on Sunday, June 20 at 9:30 p.m. walking away from her residence on Floyd Street in Lynchburg.

She is described as a Black woman, 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She also has brown eyes and gray hair.

Police say she is possibly wearing a blue and white long-sleeved shirt and three tank tops, colored gold, beige and black. She also may be wearing one tennis shoe and one slipper, police say.

Investigators say the senior has a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lynchburg police at 434-847-1602.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint...
Chesterfield Co. woman arrested for loaded gun at Richmond airport
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Police say no injuries were reported following a dumpster fire in the Short Pump area of...
Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative...
Gov. Northam to attend grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Kids have a chance to not only get their COVID-19 shot but several other vaccines as well.
Chesterfield holding free immunization clinic for adolescents
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Rainfall amounts will likely reach more than 1 inch across Central Virginia on Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings storms, heavy rain on Tuesday
Ways to stretch your clothing budget if you are not trying to spend too much.
Ways to stretch your clothing budget