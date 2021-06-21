Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Virginia surpasses President Biden’s goal of 70% receiving one vaccine dose

Gov. Northam celebrates vaccine milestone at Hope Pharmacy.
Gov. Northam celebrates vaccine milestone at Hope Pharmacy.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced the commonwealth has surpassed President Biden’s goal of 70% of the population receiving its first vaccine dose.

The president’s goal was to have 70% of adult Americans receive at least one COVID-19 shot by July 4.

Virginia is the 16th state to reach the president’s goal.

The governor made the announcement at 9:30 a.m. in front of Market @ 25th on June 21.

To date, more than 4.2 million Virginians have been vaccinated. Over 60% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

Vaccine in Virginia | Click here for the latest vaccine coverage from NBC12

“Virginia has reached a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19,” Northam said. “Thanks to the millions of Virginians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, the virus is in retreat, our economy is growing, and we are closer to putting this pandemic behind us.”

Cases peaked in January with a seven-day moving average of 5,900 new cases and 2,600 COVID-19-related hospitalizations. Now, the average daily case count has dropped to 250 as of June 1.

“We are deeply grateful to all those who have been vaccinated and to the vaccinators helping Virginia reach and surpass this milestone,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver.

Virginia ended all COVID-19 guidelines, including its mask mandate, on May 28. The state of emergency declared on March 12, 2020 in response to COVID-19 is set to expire on June 30.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint...
Chesterfield Co. woman arrested for loaded gun at Richmond airport
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Police say no injuries were reported following a dumpster fire in the Short Pump area of...
Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative...
Gov. Northam to attend grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Kids have a chance to not only get their COVID-19 shot but several other vaccines as well.
Chesterfield holding free immunization clinic for teens
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Rainfall amounts will likely reach more than 1 inch across Central Virginia on Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings storms, heavy rain on Tuesday
Beatrice Resse Spencer
VSP: Missing Lynchburg senior has cognitive impairment