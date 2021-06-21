Healthcare Pros
Sheltering Arms Institute to host Wed. hiring event

By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A physical rehabilitation hospital in Henrico Co. is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday.

The onsite interviews will include one-on-one time with the nurse manager and a tour of the facility. Interviews will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2000 Wilkes Ridge Drive in Ridge, Virginia.

The facility is hiring nurse technicians, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses.

More information on the June 23 event can be found here.

