RVA residents can now create emergency health profiles for first responders

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond residents can now include health information in an online profile used by first responders during an emergency.

Residents can make a free, online profile at this link. You can choose which information to include, such as mental health issues, developmental disabilities, pre-existing conditions, allergies, emergency contacts and more.

This information would be available to the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications and first responders in the case of an emergency or crisis.

Information is associated with an individual’s phone number and is made available only when a 911 call is placed from said phone number.

“Being able to receive a caller’s health information will better inform our staff and first responders during emergency response,” said Stephen Willoughby, director of the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications, which answers and dispatches 911 calls in Richmond. “I urge our community members to create their free emergency health profile, ensuring they are able to share critical data with 911 to help protect lives.”

Virginia localities are required to create a voluntary health database as part of the MARCUS alert system. The database is one of several initiatives that Richmond and the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority will be launching to provide better services to those with mental health issues.

Learn more at this link.

