Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

RVA residents can now create emergency health profiles for first responders

By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond residents can now include health information in an online profile used by first responders during an emergency.

Residents can make a free, online profile at this link. You can choose which information to include, such as mental health issues, developmental disabilities, pre-existing conditions, allergies, emergency contacts and more.

This information would be available to the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications and first responders in the case of an emergency or crisis.

Information is associated with an individual’s phone number and is made available only when a 911 call is placed from said phone number.

“Being able to receive a caller’s health information will better inform our staff and first responders during emergency response,” said Stephen Willoughby, director of the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications, which answers and dispatches 911 calls in Richmond. “I urge our community members to create their free emergency health profile, ensuring they are able to share critical data with 911 to help protect lives.”

Virginia localities are required to create a voluntary health database as part of the MARCUS alert system. The database is one of several initiatives that Richmond and the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority will be launching to provide better services to those with mental health issues.

Learn more at this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint...
Chesterfield Co. woman arrested for loaded gun at Richmond airport
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Police say no injuries were reported following a dumpster fire in the Short Pump area of...
Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative...
Gov. Northam to attend grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

The “City Center” draft plans are now available for the area between Broad and Leigh Streets,...
Residents can voice thoughts on City Center in downtown Richmond in upcoming meeting
Be on guard for 'Sweetheart' swindles
Be on guard for 'Sweetheart' swindles
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
More than 8.8 million doses administered | Nearly 5 million people receive first vaccine dose
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban