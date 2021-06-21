RPS to hold seniors graduations indoors: Here’s what you need to know before attending

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The countdown is almost over for 2021′s graduating seniors. Richmond Public School District is hosting all of their graduation ceremonies at The Diamond, the time depending on the senior’s school.

Each student received eight tickets for the graduation ceremony, and if loved ones are unable to make it there is a live stream available to watch. Another big change for this year is physical distancing and mask wearing is only required for those are unvaccinated.

All those attending are asked to make their way over the the Blue Section, resorting to the Green Lot if overflow becomes a problem. Guest seating is on a first come, first serve basis and will be permitted in both the lower and upper bowls. Seating behind 1st and 3rd bases will be reserved for graduates.

Monday, June 21

Huguenot High School, 9:00 am - Watch live via YouTube - https://youtu.be/gCeKJdzVqbo Doors open for Staff at 7:00 am Doors open for the Community at 7:30 am

Open High School, 4:00 pm - Watch live via YouTube - https://youtu.be/6B76O40096Q Doors open for Staff at 2:00 pm Doors open for the Community at 3:00 pm

John Marshall High School, 7:00 pm - Watch live via YouTube - https://youtu.be/ThF1148XQtI Doors open for Staff at 5:00 pm Doors open for the Community at 5:30 pm

Tuesday, June 22

Armstrong High School, 9:00 am - Watch live via YouTube - https://youtu.be/9e5Wo_TPnN4 Doors open for Staff at 7:00 am Doors open for the Community at 7:30 am

Richmond Community High School, 1:00 pm - Watch live via YouTube - https://youtu.be/obPfweU0hYM Doors open for Staff at 11:00 am Doors open for the Community at 12:00 pm

Wednesday, June 23

George Wythe High School, 9:00 am - Watch live via YouTube - https://youtu.be/wgb3eFP_G5M Doors open for Staff at 7:00 am Doors open for the Community at 7:30 am

Franklin Military Academy, 4:00 pm - Watch live via YouTube - https://youtu.be/sBkDY_LKZX4 Doors open for Staff at 2:00 pm Doors open for the Community at 3:00 pm

Thomas Jefferson High School, 7:00 pm - Watch live via YouTube - https://youtu.be/XpSsaCYeCjc Doors open for Staff at 5:00 pm Doors open for the Community at 5:30 pm

