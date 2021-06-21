Healthcare Pros
Richmond Fire Dept. to hold information session for recruits

Fire Truck Generic
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is holding an information session for prospective firefighters.

The session will be held Thursday, June 24 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Fire Station 1, 308 North 24th Street.

Attendees can talk to active firefighters, tour the facility, see one the department’s fire engines, and get a walkthrough of the online application.

Members will also give tips to train for the Candidate Physical Ability Test.

The department is hiring lateral and traditional fire recruits. The application window for both positions close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 27.

You can apply here. Learn more at this link.

