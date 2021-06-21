Residents can voice thoughts on City Center in downtown Richmond in upcoming meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Residents can voice their thoughts about the new plan on the city center located in a part of downtown Richmond.

The “City Center” draft plans are now available for the area between Broad and Leigh Streets, and Fifth and Tenth Streets.

The plans call for an “innovation district,” which includes demolishing the coliseum and putting in a mix of residential and office space, plus a hotel, a new City Hall tower and a high school.

A public meeting is set for June 22 at 6 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center located at the 3rd & Marshall entrance.

In-person and virtual options will be available.

To virtually attend the event, click here or call 804-316-9457 and dial 79484880#.

