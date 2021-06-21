A quarter of Virginia’s waste continues to come from out of state

A quarter of all solid waste received in Virginia in 2020 came from out of state, the annual waste management report from the Department of Environmental Quality released last week shows.

Of the approximately 22.5 million tons of solid waste that facilities in the commonwealth handled during the calendar year, about 5.7 million tons came from other states. Maryland, at 2.4 million tons, was the biggest contributor, followed by New York, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

The proportion of Virginia’s overall waste stream that originates outside its borders has remained roughly consistent over the past decade, hovering around 25 percent. Out-of-state waste dipped into the 23 percent range in calendar years 2017 and 2018 and hit a high point, at more than 27 percent, in calendar year 2016.

This year’s offering by other states marked a slight decrease — of just under 2 percent — compared to last year.

Once in Virginia, where does the waste go? In 2020, 70 percent of it was landfilled, while almost 12 percent was incinerated and about 7 percent was recycled. The remainder was mostly mulched or composted.

Statewide, more than 60 landfills remain in operation, accepting municipal solid waste and debris from construction and demolition.

READ MORE AT VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>>>

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.