Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: Woman sought in three different robberies at Target in Colonial Heights

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield...
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 748-0660.(Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman is being sought in connection to three robberies at a Target located in Colonial Heights.

According to police, the suspect entered the store on three different occasions in May, placed items into a bag and walked through all points of sale without making a purchase. Police say a juvenile was with the suspect during one of these incidents.

The suspect was last seen leaving the Target parking lot in an unknown dark-colored four-door SUV and is described as a white female, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

The Target is located at 721 Southpark Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint...
Chesterfield Co. woman arrested for loaded gun at Richmond airport
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Police say no injuries were reported following a dumpster fire in the Short Pump area of...
Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative...
Gov. Northam to attend grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
More than 8.8 million doses administered | Nearly 5 million people receive first vaccine dose
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
A vehicle has overturned in the median along VA-288 south in Chesterfield.
Vehicle overturns in median on VA-288 in Chesterfield, closing all southbound lanes
Kids have a chance to not only get their COVID-19 shot but several other vaccines as well.
Chesterfield holding free immunization clinic for adolescents