Police: Woman sought in three different robberies at Target in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman is being sought in connection to three robberies at a Target located in Colonial Heights.

According to police, the suspect entered the store on three different occasions in May, placed items into a bag and walked through all points of sale without making a purchase. Police say a juvenile was with the suspect during one of these incidents.

The suspect was last seen leaving the Target parking lot in an unknown dark-colored four-door SUV and is described as a white female, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

The Target is located at 721 Southpark Boulevard.

