Northam signs proclamation to observe World Refugee Day in Va.

Ralph Northam (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam signed a proclamation Sunday officially recognizing World Refugee Day in the commonwealth.

World Refugee Day was established by the United Nations in 2001 to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the UN convention regarding refugees, or people who have left their country to escape war, persecution or natural disasters.

According to the proclamation, 1,484 refugees arrived in Virginia in 2020. More than half of the world’s refugees are children, a 118% increase from 2010 to 2019, the proclamation stated.

“Today, we encourage Virginians to reflect on the severity of the refugee crisis and to celebrate the perseverance and accomplishments of Virginia’s refugees,” Northam stated in a Facebook post.

Read the governor’s proclamation in its entirety at this link.

