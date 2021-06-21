News to Know for June 21: RPS graduations; Deadly van crash; Summer meals program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Humid, Storm Possible Later

Today will be hot and humid with a heat index likely approaching 100 during the afternoon. Moderate to heavy rain likely Tuesday.

Partly Sunny, Hot and humid. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out late in the day.

Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Four Shot In Shockoe Bottom

Richmond detectives are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Shockoe Bottom that left four people with gunshot wounds.

Officers found one man who was shot and suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police say he was transported to the hospital.

Three other people, who were not identified, transported themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say there was a large crowd in the parking lot prior to the shooting. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Richmond police at 804-646-3926 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 804-780-1000.

Missing Powhatan Teen

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old who is in need of her medication.

Deputies say Joni Bradley, ran away from her home a week ago.

Joni Bradley (Powhatan Sheriff's Office)

Bradley is 5′1″ weighing about 105 pounds and may have pink hair.

Anyone with information on Bradley’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 804-598-5656.

RPS Graduations

The countdown is almost over for 2021′s graduating seniors. Richmond Public School District is hosting all of their graduation ceremonies at The Diamond, the time depending on the senior’s school.

Each student received eight tickets for the graduation ceremony, and if loved ones are unable to make it there is a live stream available to watch.

(WLUC)

Another big change for this year is physical distancing and mask-wearing are only required for those who are unvaccinated.

Guest seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be permitted in both the lower and upper bowls. Seating behind 1st and 3rd bases will be reserved for graduates.

Eight Children Dead In Van Crash

Eight children in a van from a youth home for abused or neglected children were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on a wet interstate that also killed a man and his baby in another vehicle, the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed 13 lives in Alabama as it caused flash floods and spurred tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes.

The van, containing children ages 4 to 17, belonged to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a youth home operated by the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

The crash also claimed the lives of two other people who were in a separate vehicle.

The deaths occurred as drenching rains from Tropical Depression Claudette pelted northern Alabama and Georgia late Saturday.

Virginia ABC Headquarters Opening

Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to join state officials Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s new headquarters.

The new, 95,000-square-foot headquarters accompanies a 315,000-sqaure-foot distribution center in Mechanicsville.

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative headquarters and 315,000-square-foot distribution center in Hanover County open on Monday. (Virginia ABC)

The administrative headquarters at 7420 Freight Way will contribute to oversight for 394 state stores, alcohol education and approximately 19,000 ABC licensed establishments.

Free Meals

Many school districts are rolling out their summer meals program starting on June 21.

There are also two summer food programs that will operate at public housing centers, community centers, playgrounds, camps, parks and houses of worship.

The program provides free meals and snacks to children of low income, ages 18 and under, when school is out.

Any kid 18 or younger can receive meals.

To find the nearest site to pick them up, you can text “food” or “comida” to 877-877.

Chesterfield Pursuit

A police chase went through two counties before ending with a man in handcuffs Saturday night.

Police confirmed an officer attempted a traffic stop for expired registration just before 2 a.m. on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Chesterfield chase (Bobby Jackson)

Video sent in by a viewer showed the police chase that followed.

Colonial Heights police were able to stop the car using spiked strips near Boulevard and Washington avenues.

Police haven’t released the suspect’s identity, but officers say several charges are pending for the driver.

Largest Lobby Store Opens

As HobbyTown closes its locations in Chesterfield and Richmond, the franchise will be opening the state’s largest Hobbytown store in Glen Allen.

The new, 13,000-square-foot location includes thousands of hobby and toy products, RCF race tracks, a drift track and a game room for party reservations.

The 9900 W Broad St. store will continue to offer online ordering and store pickup.

Final Thought

You can never plan the future by the past - Edmund Burke

