Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Monday Forecast: Hot and humid with rain likely tomorrow

Gorgeous weather Wednesday and Thursday
By Andrew Freiden
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be hot and humid with a heat index likely approaching 100 during the afternoon. Moderate to heavy rain likely Tuesday.

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot and humid. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely during the day- rain could start in the morning. Morning highs in the upper 70s, dropping into the 60s in the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 90%)

First Alert: Low humidity returns starting on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Best weather Day of the week. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in upper 70s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. (Another low humidity day) Lows near 60, high around 80

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. Isolated late day storm possible (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint...
Chesterfield Co. woman arrested for loaded gun at Richmond airport
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Police say no injuries were reported following a dumpster fire in the Short Pump area of...
Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative...
Gov. Northam to attend grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Rainfall amounts will likely reach more than 1 inch across Central Virginia on Tuesday.
First Alert: Storms likely bring heavy rain on Tuesday
A volunteer holds a sample of water from the James River as part of the James River Watch...
Online program reports real-time James River conditions
Forecast: Hot Monday, stormy Tuesday, then drier
Sunday evening update: Hot Monday, stormy Tuesday, then drier
Sunday evening update: Hot Monday, stormy Tuesday, then drier