Monday Forecast: Hot and humid with rain likely tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be hot and humid with a heat index likely approaching 100 during the afternoon. Moderate to heavy rain likely Tuesday.

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot and humid. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely during the day- rain could start in the morning. Morning highs in the upper 70s, dropping into the 60s in the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 90%)

First Alert: Low humidity returns starting on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Best weather Day of the week. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in upper 70s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. (Another low humidity day) Lows near 60, high around 80

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. Isolated late day storm possible (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible. (Rain Chance: 40%)

