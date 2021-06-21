Miss Central Virginia crowned Miss Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Miss Virginia Release) - Miss Virginia 2021 has been crowned; she is Tatum Sheppard, Miss Central Virginia.

Sheppard was awarded a $20,000 scholarship and the chance to become Miss America

She was crowned Saturday night by Miss Virginia 2019-2020, Dot Kelly, at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Sheppard, a graduate of Liberty University, performed a Broadway Vocal for the talent portion of the competition. During her year as Miss Virginia, she will champion her Social Impact Initiative, Mentoring Matters.

Sheppard will advance to the Miss America competition.

Runners up are (Award/Name/Title/Scholarship):

1st Runner Up... Sarah Robinson... Arlington... $7,000

2nd Runner Up... Breana Turner... Greater Charlottesville... $5,000

3rd Runner Up... Madeline Jarvis... Shenandoah Valley... $4,000

4th Runner Up... Dominga Murray... Roanoke Valley... $3,000

