Long lines for walk-ins at Louisa DMV Select Office

MINERAL, Va. (WWBT) - As the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles opens more in-person appointments in their customer service centers in Virginia, people lined up outside the DMV Select Office in Mineral are waiting hours for walk-in service.

On Monday morning, dozens of people were lined up outside the office, including Cheryl Ender.

“People were wondering how long it was going to take,” Ender said.

At 7:30 a.m., Ender made it in line outside Mineral’s DMV Select Office and was seen hours later.

“I waited about three hours until I was close to the front door, and then about an hour when I got to the front door,” she said.

Jessica Cowardin, a spokeswoman for the DMV, said they’re encouraging their Select Office partners to operate with an appointment system.

Currently, Cowardin said eight out of their 51 DMV Select Offices in Virginia opted to operate without an appointment system. These include the following locations:

Abingdon

Brunswick

Cheriton

Dillwyn

Orange

Palmyra

Russell

Mineral

DMV Select Offices offer a limited list of services including help with vehicle titles and registrations, license plates and decals.

Starting June 1, the DMV announced they were opening more windows in their customer service centers, opening up more than 100,000 appointments around Virginia.

For those waiting in line, including Ender, the Mineral office provided her the walk-in option she needed when she couldn’t find an immediate appointment at her nearest DMV.

“When I try to make an appointment for the DMV close to me, it’s weeks out,” Ender said.

Andrew Burris said he couldn’t find an appointment. He said he drove from Chester to Mineral for these in-person DMV services.

“For me, it’s exactly 65 miles,” Burris said. “I’m an hour away from home.”

Pamela Harlowe, mayor of the Town of Mineral, says the long span of service is beginning to weigh heavily on staff.

In a statement provided to NBC12, Harlowe said, “Mineral DMV select is proof the customers would rather come in without an appointment to get DMV services. It is time for all main branch DMV’s to open with no appointment necessary.”

Cowardin said that according to a recent customer survey, nearly 78% of their customers want the DMV to continue the appointment service, which is the same number of people saying they are satisfied with the process.

Ender hopes more DMV locations will soon be able to accept walk-ins.

“We wish that DMV’s would open up around us like this one and go back to their normal process so you don’t have to make the appointment,” Ender said.

For more information on each office’s location and their contact information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.