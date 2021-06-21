Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Long lines for walk-ins at Louisa DMV Select Office

By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL, Va. (WWBT) - As the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles opens more in-person appointments in their customer service centers in Virginia, people lined up outside the DMV Select Office in Mineral are waiting hours for walk-in service.

On Monday morning, dozens of people were lined up outside the office, including Cheryl Ender.

“People were wondering how long it was going to take,” Ender said.

At 7:30 a.m., Ender made it in line outside Mineral’s DMV Select Office and was seen hours later.

“I waited about three hours until I was close to the front door, and then about an hour when I got to the front door,” she said.

Jessica Cowardin, a spokeswoman for the DMV, said they’re encouraging their Select Office partners to operate with an appointment system.

Currently, Cowardin said eight out of their 51 DMV Select Offices in Virginia opted to operate without an appointment system. These include the following locations:

  • Abingdon
  • Brunswick
  • Cheriton
  • Dillwyn
  • Orange
  • Palmyra
  • Russell
  • Mineral

DMV Select Offices offer a limited list of services including help with vehicle titles and registrations, license plates and decals.

Starting June 1, the DMV announced they were opening more windows in their customer service centers, opening up more than 100,000 appointments around Virginia.

For those waiting in line, including Ender, the Mineral office provided her the walk-in option she needed when she couldn’t find an immediate appointment at her nearest DMV.

“When I try to make an appointment for the DMV close to me, it’s weeks out,” Ender said.

Andrew Burris said he couldn’t find an appointment. He said he drove from Chester to Mineral for these in-person DMV services.

“For me, it’s exactly 65 miles,” Burris said. “I’m an hour away from home.”

Pamela Harlowe, mayor of the Town of Mineral, says the long span of service is beginning to weigh heavily on staff.

In a statement provided to NBC12, Harlowe said, “Mineral DMV select is proof the customers would rather come in without an appointment to get DMV services. It is time for all main branch DMV’s to open with no appointment necessary.”

Cowardin said that according to a recent customer survey, nearly 78% of their customers want the DMV to continue the appointment service, which is the same number of people saying they are satisfied with the process.

Ender hopes more DMV locations will soon be able to accept walk-ins.

“We wish that DMV’s would open up around us like this one and go back to their normal process so you don’t have to make the appointment,” Ender said.

For more information on each office’s location and their contact information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint...
Chesterfield Co. woman arrested for loaded gun at Richmond airport
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Police say no injuries were reported following a dumpster fire in the Short Pump area of...
Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative...
Northam attends grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover
Police released a photo of a suspect they believe is connected to the carjacking of a taxi...
Vehicle involved in I-95 carjacking recovered, passenger identified

Latest News

Four years after a deadly Petersburg crime spree, the victim’s families are still waiting for...
‘5 years is too long for justice’: Trial set for man accused of Petersburg crime spree
Gov. Northam celebrates vaccine milestone at Hope Pharmacy.
Virginia surpasses President Biden’s goal of 70% receiving one vaccine dose
Long lines for walk-ins at Louisa DMV Select Office
Long lines for walk-ins at Louisa DMV Select Office
Hundreds of American Airlines flights canceled due to staffing, weather
Hundreds of American Airlines flights canceled due to staffing, weather