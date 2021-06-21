Henrico Co. schools searching for bus drivers, teachers

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a job fair to hire bus drivers, school nutrition workers and teachers for next school year.

A job fair will be held on June 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Henrico County Public Library’s Libbie Mill branch, 2100 Libbie Lake E St.

Highland Springs Elementary School and Fairfield Middle School are hiring teachers for its Achievable Dream program.

“A career with Henrico County Public Schools is a rewarding way to make a big difference in the lives of students, families and our community,” the school district said in a press release.

The job fair will be socially distanced, and those who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask to be interviewed.

Those interested in these jobs can learn more and apply online at this website.

