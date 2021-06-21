Henrico Co. receives national awards for 38 programs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The National Association of Counties has given 38 awards to Henrico County for government and school programs.

The locality received more awards than any county in Virginia for the 16th year. This year’s award total is the the highest for the county since 1999.

With 38 awards from 50 entries, Henrico ties with Montgomery County, Maryland, for the sixth highest number of awards nationally.

The association’s achievement awards program recognizes initiatives in 18 service categories, including children and youth, county administration and management, libraries, risk and emergency management, and human services.

“The NACo Achievement Awards reflect the commitment to excellence and outstanding customer service that employees of Henrico County and Henrico County Public Schools demonstrate to our community every day,” County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said. “But the sheer number of awards this year is particularly gratifying, because it highlights many of the innovative and creative programs and services that were developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the needs of our community were greatest, our employees took on every challenge.”

Henrico County Public Schools, or HCPS, collected 23 awards. The county’s Division of Fire received five awards. Henrico County Public Library was awarded four, and the Division of Recreation and Parks won two.

The Henrico County Economic Development Authority, Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services, Human Resources and Police Division each won one award.

The county’s award winning programs are their submitting agencies are as follows:

Critical Incident Response/Peer Support Team, Police

REVIVE: Sustaining a Life Saving Program during the Pandemic, Mental Health & Developmental Services

EDA Webinar Series, Henrico County Economic Development Authority

Supporting Employees’ Development Remotely during Challenging Times, Human Resources

Alternative Response Units, Division of Fire

Communications Fire Officer Program, Fire

Communications RN Model, Fire

Long Term Care Facilities, Fire

Survive your 25!, Fire

Title Talk, Henrico County Public Library (HCPL)

Tween Services at Fairfield Library, HCPL

Outreach Call Center, HCPL

Journaling Workshop Partnership, HCPL

Soulful Sunday: Celebrating African American Heritage, Division of Recreation and Parks

Aquatic Center Partnership, Recreation and Parks

Bank Partnership Leads Charge in Student Career Prep, Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS)

CTE Career Rodeo, HCPS

CTE Helps Solve the PPE Shortage, HCPS

Graphics Program Leads Effort to Reopen Government and Schools, HCPS

Live on Location: Exploring Careers During a Pandemic, HCPS

Nursing Students Act Locally to Combat Global Pandemic, HCPS

Racing to Graduate: Graduation Victory Lap, HCPS

Student-Built Classroom: If You Build it, They Will Come, HCPS

Students Help Preserve 125-Year-Old County Artifact, HCPS

Symposium Puts Students at Heart of Fashion Industry, HCPS

Watershed Challenge, HCPS

Culture of Dignity and Responsive Action Plan, HCPS

Equity Ambassadors, HCPS

Language Navigators, HCPS

Progress Through Community Conversations, HCPS

Modified Circulation System Gets Books into Students’ Hands, HCPS

HCPS University, HCPS

Parallel Hybrid Instruction, HCPS

Edflix Virtual Learning Experience, HCPS

Help Chats for Virtual Learning, HCPS

Creating Courses to Support Online Learning, HCPS

Virtual Classroom, HCPS

Creating a School Online Enrollment System, HCPS

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.