Hanover Co. mourns death of retired deputy chief

Retired Deputy Chief Gayle "Bear" Carneal
Retired Deputy Chief Gayle "Bear" Carneal(Ashland Volunteer Fire Company)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 35 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Members of Hanover County Fire-EMS Department are mourning the loss of their former deputy chief.

The Ashland Volunteer Fire Company accounted the passing of Retired Deputy Chief Gayle “Bear” Carneal via Facebook post.

“He was a dedicated servant to the citizens of Hanover County,” the post stated. “He will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.”

Comments under the post described Carneal as a man with a “warm smile,” “big hugs” and good jokes.

