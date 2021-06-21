Virginia surpasses President Biden’s 70% vaccination goal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced the commonwealth has surpassed President Biden’s goal of 70% of the population receiving its first vaccine dose.

The president’s goal was to have 70% of adult Americans receive at least one COVID-19 shot by July 4.

Virginia is the 16th state to reach the president’s goal.

The governor made the announcement at 9:30 a.m. in front of Market @ 25th on June 21.

