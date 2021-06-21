Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Virginia surpasses President Biden’s 70% vaccination goal

Gov. Northam celebrates vaccine milestone at Hope Pharmacy.
Gov. Northam celebrates vaccine milestone at Hope Pharmacy.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced the commonwealth has surpassed President Biden’s goal of 70% of the population receiving its first vaccine dose.

The president’s goal was to have 70% of adult Americans receive at least one COVID-19 shot by July 4.

Virginia is the 16th state to reach the president’s goal.

The governor made the announcement at 9:30 a.m. in front of Market @ 25th on June 21.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint...
Chesterfield Co. woman arrested for loaded gun at Richmond airport
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Police say no injuries were reported following a dumpster fire in the Short Pump area of...
Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative...
Gov. Northam to attend grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Rainfall amounts will likely reach more than 1 inch across Central Virginia on Tuesday.
First Alert: Cold front brings moderate to heavy rain on Tuesday
Ways to stretch your clothing budget if you are not trying to spend too much.
Ways to stretch your clothing budget
Ways to stretch your clothing budget
Ways to stretch your clothing budget
Detail of John Smith from the map of New England from John Smith's Generall Historie of Virginia.
On this day: Legendary explorer Capt. John Smith dies