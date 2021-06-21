Virginia surpasses President Biden’s 70% vaccination goal
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced the commonwealth has surpassed President Biden’s goal of 70% of the population receiving its first vaccine dose.
The president’s goal was to have 70% of adult Americans receive at least one COVID-19 shot by July 4.
Virginia is the 16th state to reach the president’s goal.
The governor made the announcement at 9:30 a.m. in front of Market @ 25th on June 21.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.