Northam attends grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam joined state officials Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s new headquarters.

The new, 95,000-square-foot headquarters accompanies a 315,000-sqaure-foot distribution center in Mechanicsville.

“New facilities better equipped to sustain growth are a key component for Virginia ABC to continue expanding sales and revenue to provide a dependable source of funding for state programs,” Northam said during the event. “This complex in Hanover County will provide Virginia ABC with the platform to do just that.”

The administrative headquarters at 7420 Freight Way will contribute to oversight for 394 state stores, alcohol education and approximately 19,000 ABC licensed establishments. Throughout the summer, Virginia ABC will transition about 500 staff members, supplies and equipment to the new location.

The new distribution center is approximately 37% larger than the previous ABC warehouse in Richmond, according to a Virginia ABC release.

