George Wythe graduates honored for accomplishments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A recent graduate of George Wythe High School was recognized for his accomplishments during a service held at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle on Sunday morning.

Pastor Robert Winfree invited Corey Stuckey onstage to recognize his achievements.

“He received acceptance into Morehouse College, this prestigious school, where Dr. Martin Luther King attended,” Winfree said.

Stuckey wrote a letter to Pastor Winfree asking for help with college essentials, which turned into a mission for the church and the community.

“Corey is from a single parent home and its difficult for parents to send kids to school, or youth to school, with two parents,” he said.

“We ought to be in position to help and when I mean we, I mean the community.”

With his family by his side, Stuckey received a laptop and a $1,000 scholarship to help him be successful in the classroom.

“Them providing me with the resources I need to be able to get through school is only going to allow me to be able to touch more people,” Stuckey said. “Me touching more people will allow them to touch more people and its going to start a chain effect.”

The community is also acknowledging George Wythe student, Harold Aquino. Aquino graduated with a GPA over 5.0.

Pastor Winfree says Harold wants to become a math teacher at George Wythe High School after college.

“After you’ve been strengthened, then you reach back and help strengthen your brothers and sisters,” Winfree said. “That’s what we’re all about.”

This is a philosophy Stuckey plans to take with him to Georgia with the support of his community.

“We’ve got to uplift one another so we can uplift someone else,” Stuckey said.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.