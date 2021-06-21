Driver arrested following pursuit through 2 counties

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A police chase went through two counties before ending with a man in handcuffs Saturday night.

Police confirmed an officer attempted a traffic stop for expired registration just before 2 a.m. on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Video sent in by a viewer showed the police chase that followed.

Police say the driver did not pull over and continued driving into Petersburg before returning back to Colonial Heights.

Colonial Heights police were able to stop the car using spiked strips near Boulevard and Washington avenues.

Police haven’t release the suspect’s identity, but officers say several charges are pending for the driver.

