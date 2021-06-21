Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Documentary examines troubled past with Confederate statues

In this image provided by PBS, director CJ Hunt appears in a scene from "The Neutral Ground."...
In this image provided by PBS, director CJ Hunt appears in a scene from "The Neutral Ground." The feature-length documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 19, 2021, as part of its Juneteenth programming. (PBS via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Perplexed by America’s controversial relationship with Confederate monuments, “The Daily Show” team member CJ Hunt saw potential for what he thought would make an interesting short film.

But not long after beginning the project, he realized a much bigger story was revealing itself — “The Neutral Ground,” a feature-length documentary that premiered Saturday at the Tribeca Film Festival  and will available July 5 on PBS.  

The serious, yet funny, documentary examines the Lost Cause, the campaign that mythicized the Confederacy after the Civil War and continues the narrative that the conflict was more about freedom than the right to own slaves.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint...
Chesterfield Co. woman arrested for loaded gun at Richmond airport
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Police say no injuries were reported following a dumpster fire in the Short Pump area of...
Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative...
Northam attends grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Henrico County school bus.
Henrico Co. schools searching for bus drivers, teachers
Vaccine generic
Nearly 150 pharmacies to expand hours for COVID-19 vaccination through July 4
RVA residents can now create emergency health profiles for first responders
The “City Center” draft plans are now available for the area between Broad and Leigh Streets,...
Residents can voice thoughts on City Center in downtown Richmond in upcoming meeting