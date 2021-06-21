Deputies: Missing Powhatan 16-year-old in need of medication
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old who is in need of her medication.
Deputies say Joni Bradley, ran away from her home a week ago.
Bradley is 5′1″ weighing about 105 pounds and may have pink hair.
Anyone with information on Bradley’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 804-598-5656.
