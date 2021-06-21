Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield holding free immunization clinic for adolescents

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will be holding free immunization clinics for teenagers.

Kids have a chance to not only get their COVID-19 shot but several other vaccines as well.

Along with the Pfizer shot, they will also offer the TDAP, Meningococcal and HPV vaccines for rising 7th through 12th graders.

Anyone who is 12 years of age or older can receive a COVID-19 shot.

A parent or guardian must be present.

The clinics will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Monday in the Big Lots located at Rockwood Shopping Center in Midlothian.

Those who wish to attend should bring immunization records.

