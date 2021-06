CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Animal Services is hosting an adoption fair from June 19 to 26.

Dogs and cats that have been in the shelter for a month or longer are up for adoption for $10.

Check out their Facebook for more information.

The event is supported by Petco.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.