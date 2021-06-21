Bryant’s Cider to host vaccine event with free beer, discounts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bryant’s Cider in Richmond is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine event on Friday with free beer and discounts for vaccinated folks.

The cider company is partnering with the Richmond City Health District and Bremo Pharmacy to host the event from 4-6 p.m. at 2114 E. Main St.

Anyone who gets vaccinated can receive a free cider flight. Those who are already got their shots can get half-off drinks with proof of vaccination.

No appointments are required, and Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

