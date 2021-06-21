Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bees brought to Albemarle to aid agriculture

By Madison McNamee
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A second bee hive was placed at the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC) on Monday. The hive is supposed to encourage healthy pollination environments and benefit the culinary arts program.

“I think it’s important that our students understand how important these are to the produce we use on a daily basis and that they should learn about that,”Christina Rizzo, CATEC executive chef of culinary arts, said.

The hive was brought by Allison Wickham at Siller Pollinator Company in Scottsville. She will continue to visit the center to care for the hive.

“The location was picked so that it’s far enough away that the bees would not be interfering with people,” Rizzo said. “We also have a really nice natural area here so they have lots of things to visit and pollinate.”

The bees will be a key asset to the tastes and palates of the culinary school.

“When they pollinate certain flowers, the honey is going to take on some of the essence of those flowers,” CATEC Head Chef Instructor Joshua Davis said. “So, we’ll get some kind of different flavors going on in the honey. We’re looking at possibly jarring some of the honey for ourselves, as well as for some resale.”

CATEC is now looking for people to adopt its second hive. You will get some sweet benefits, like fresh honey when available, along with photos and updates of the bees.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint...
Chesterfield Co. woman arrested for loaded gun at Richmond airport
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative...
Northam attends grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover
Police say no injuries were reported following a dumpster fire in the Short Pump area of...
Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield...
Police: Woman sought in three different robberies at Target in Colonial Heights

Latest News

‘5 years is too long for justice’: Trial set for man accused of Petersburg crime spree
‘5 years is too long for justice’: Trial set for man accused of Petersburg crime spree
Four years after a deadly Petersburg crime spree, the victim’s families are still waiting for...
‘5 years is too long for justice’: Trial set for man accused of Petersburg crime spree
Many people are waiting for hours to get inside the DMV Select Office in Mineral for walk-in...
Long lines for walk-ins at Louisa DMV Select Office
Long lines for walk-ins at Louisa DMV Select Office
Long lines for walk-ins at Louisa DMV Select Office
Hundreds of American Airlines flights canceled due to staffing, weather
Hundreds of American Airlines flights canceled due to staffing, weather