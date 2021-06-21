Bees brought to Albemarle to aid agriculture

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A second bee hive was placed at the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC) on Monday. The hive is supposed to encourage healthy pollination environments and benefit the culinary arts program.

“I think it’s important that our students understand how important these are to the produce we use on a daily basis and that they should learn about that,”Christina Rizzo, CATEC executive chef of culinary arts, said.

The hive was brought by Allison Wickham at Siller Pollinator Company in Scottsville. She will continue to visit the center to care for the hive.

“The location was picked so that it’s far enough away that the bees would not be interfering with people,” Rizzo said. “We also have a really nice natural area here so they have lots of things to visit and pollinate.”

The bees will be a key asset to the tastes and palates of the culinary school.

“When they pollinate certain flowers, the honey is going to take on some of the essence of those flowers,” CATEC Head Chef Instructor Joshua Davis said. “So, we’ll get some kind of different flavors going on in the honey. We’re looking at possibly jarring some of the honey for ourselves, as well as for some resale.”

CATEC is now looking for people to adopt its second hive. You will get some sweet benefits, like fresh honey when available, along with photos and updates of the bees.

