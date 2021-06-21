Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight...
The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Labor shortages are among the reasons American Airlines is being forced to cancel hundreds of flights through at least mid-July.

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.

The surge in demand for air travel, unprecedented bad weather, and vendors’ challenges trying to return to full employment are other factors.

The airline’s Dallas-Fort Worth hub is said to be most affected by the scheduling issues.

American Airlines customers who have been booked through July 15 will be notified so they can make travel adjustments in advance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State...
VSP identifies woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
Prank call prompts large police presence in Henrico neighborhood
Anyone with information is asked to call New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Crime...
Sheriff’s office searches for men suspected of stealing from ABC store
Police released a photo of a suspect they believe is connected to the carjacking of a taxi...
Man accused of attacking, carjacking taxi driver on I-95; Stolen vehicle at large

Latest News

Retired Deputy Chief Gayle "Bear" Carneal
Hanover Co. mourns death of retired deputy chief
Sheltering Arms Institute
Sheltering Arms Institute to host Wed. hiring event
Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final...
Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines
The event will be held at 2114 E. Main St.
Bryant’s Cider to host vaccine event with free beer, discounts