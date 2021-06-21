Allen & Allen announces 2021 Hometown Heroes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Personal injury law firm Allen & Allen announced Monday its winners of the Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Award.

The award celebrates local acts of heroism through communities in Richmond, Charlottesville and Fredericksburg.

“Each year, our firm looks forward to connecting with the Hometown Heroes Award winners. These men and women are making tangible impacts across their communities, and we appreciate their efforts,” said Edward Allen, President of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen. “At Allen & Allen, we are committed to protecting the injured and carrying out our work in service to others, and it’s clear that each of these selections truly embody those values.”

Community leaders, foster parents, disability advocates, small business owners, teachers, police officers and firefighters have all been previous winners of the award. Allen & Allen has honored more than 450 Virginians since the award was created.

This year’s Hometown Hero awards were given to:

Cristina Ramirez – Richmond

Diann Dickenson – Richmond

Elvira De La Cruz – Richmond

James Burrell – Richmond

James Harris – Richmond

Josh Green – Richmond

Michael Robinson – Richmond

Nancy Ross – Richmond

Rob Reid – Richmond

Ronald Gerber – Richmond

Sally Sylvester – Richmond

Steve Martin – Richmond

Teresa Lopez – Richmond

Allie Hill – Charlottesville

Margaret Thacker – Charlottesville

Marian Dixon – Charlottesville

Morgan Astrin – Charlottesville

Art Blankenship – Fredericksburg

Chuck Eley – Fredericksburg

Shreyaa & Esha Venkat – Fredericksburg

As a way to honor the heroes, Allen & Allen will host them for a reception and on-field celebration during a Richmond Flying Squirrels game on Friday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

To learn more about the award, now in its twelfth year, visit this link.

