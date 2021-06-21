Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Affidavit: One-year-old weighed 8 pounds at time of death

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Arrest affidavits have revealed new information on the investigation into the death of a one-year-old child in Wichita Falls.

The child’s parents, Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright, are both facing charges of injury to a child.

Arrest affidavits state the child was brought to an emergency room and was not breathing. Staff there told police that the one-year-old weighed just over eight-and-a-half pounds, and had sores and dirt on her skin. A United Regional doctor told police a child at this age should weigh between 22 and 24 pounds.

The affidavits state that Torrence was about to leave his house with a friend when he checked on the child beforehand. He reportedly told officers that he found the child struggling to breathe, and he then had his friend drive them to the hospital.

During the investigation, medical experts told police they believed the child was not getting proper nutrition since likely October of last year.

The affidavits state Torrence told officers that he noticed in March of 2020 that the child had been losing weight. In a separate interview, Wright reportedly told officers that she had made Torrence aware of the problem in January 2020.

Sage and Torrence both admitted to investigators that they failed to seek medical attention for the child as she continued to lose weight.

After pulling medical records, investigators found that the child was not taken for her 2 month, 6 month, 9 month nor 12 month wellness checks, and a medical expert told police the child likely stopped receiving adequate nutrition sometime after October of 2020.

According to the affidavits, the child’s autopsy report stated there was no acute trauma that would have caused the death, but there were physical findings consistent with neglect.

WFPD detectives obtained warrants and arrested the parents on Friday, July 18. Both suspects are being held in the Wichita County Jail on $500,000 bonds each.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint...
Chesterfield Co. woman arrested for loaded gun at Richmond airport
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative...
Northam attends grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover
Police say no injuries were reported following a dumpster fire in the Short Pump area of...
Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield...
Police: Woman sought in three different robberies at Target in Colonial Heights

Latest News

‘5 years is too long for justice’: Trial set for man accused of Petersburg crime spree
‘5 years is too long for justice’: Trial set for man accused of Petersburg crime spree
Four years after a deadly Petersburg crime spree, the victim’s families are still waiting for...
‘5 years is too long for justice’: Trial set for man accused of Petersburg crime spree
Many people are waiting for hours to get inside the DMV Select Office in Mineral for walk-in...
Long lines for walk-ins at Louisa DMV Select Office
Long lines for walk-ins at Louisa DMV Select Office
Long lines for walk-ins at Louisa DMV Select Office
Hundreds of American Airlines flights canceled due to staffing, weather
Hundreds of American Airlines flights canceled due to staffing, weather