‘5 years is too long for justice’: Trial set for man accused of Petersburg crime spree

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Four years after a deadly Petersburg crime spree, the victims’ families are still waiting for justice as a trial date has been set for 2022.

Kristopher Jones is accused of abducting Petersburg Pastor Alfred Woodard and later killing his 76-year-old wife Minnie Woodard. He is also accused of killing his girlfriend, Janice Lugo, in January 2017.

Jones is charged with capital murder in both deaths, and in Feb. 2019, he was found competent to stand trial after evaluation from Central State Hospital.

Monday, a trial for Jones was set for June 27-July 1, 2022, which will mark five and a half years since the crime. The families of both victims continue to ask the court system for justice.

The Woodard family started “Minnie Steps 4 Justice.”

“Here at Minnie Steps 4 Justice, we give voices to the unheard victims of crimes committed against the elderly and minority women,” the families explained online. “Minnie steps for justice campaign addresses the unfair and unjust practices of the legal system to delay or deny the families of the victim’s justice!!!!”

In a statement to NBC12, the Woodard family wrote:

“Although this is a year out, we are relieved to finally have a date set for trial. Five and a half years is too long for justice, but we’ll take the progress made today and keep a watchful eye.”

