Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

3 indicted on slew of charges in dismembered body case

(Left to Right) Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks, and Domonic Samuels
(Left to Right) Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks, and Domonic Samuels(Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury has indicted three people on numerous charges in connection to the death of a 20-year-old in Spotsylvania County in February.

Three charged after dismembered body found in wooded area of Spotsylvania County

Deputies found the dismembered body of Dylan Dakota Whetzel, 20, of Stafford, in a wooded area of Pamunkey Road and Finney Road at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

All three suspects, Domonic M. Samuels, Brennan E. Thomas and Bronwyn C. Meeks are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

On Monday, June 1, a grand jury handed down the following indictments.

Domonic M. Samuels

  • One (1) Count of First Degree Murder
  • One (1) Count of Murder by Mob
  • One (1) Count of Abduction
  • One (1) Count of Strangulation
  • One (1) Count of Concealing a dead body
  • One (1) Count of Physically Defiling a Dead Human Body
  • One (1) Count of Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Conceal a dead body
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to defile a Dead Human Body
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
  • Three (3) Counts of Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
  • Twelve (12) Counts of Shooting During the Commission of a Felony

Brennan E. Thomas

  • One (1) Count of First Degree Murder
  • One (1) Count of Murder by Mob
  • One (1) Count of Abduction
  • One (1) Count of Strangulation
  • One (1) Count of Concealing a dead body
  • One (1) Count of Physically Defiling a Dead Human Body
  • One (1) Count of Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Conceal a dead body
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to defile a Dead Human Body
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
  • Three (3) Counts of Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
  • Twelve (12) Counts of Shooting During the Commission of a Felony

Bronwyn C. Meeks

  • One (1) Count of First Degree Murder
  • One (1) Count of Murder by Mob
  • One (1) Count of Abduction
  • One (1) Count of Strangulation
  • One (1) Count of Concealing a dead body
  • One (1) Count of Physically Defiling a Dead Human Body
  • One (1) Count of Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Conceal a dead body
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to defile a Dead Human Body
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
  • Three (3) Counts of Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
  • Twelve (12) Counts of Shooting During the Commission of a Felony
  • Four (4) Counts of Soliciting other to act as accessories after the fact to Murder

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint...
Chesterfield Co. woman arrested for loaded gun at Richmond airport
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Police say no injuries were reported following a dumpster fire in the Short Pump area of...
Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative...
Northam attends grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

In this image provided by PBS, director CJ Hunt appears in a scene from "The Neutral Ground."...
Documentary examines troubled past with Confederate statues
Vaccine generic
Nearly 150 pharmacies to expand hours for COVID-19 vaccination through July 4
RVA residents can now create emergency health profiles for first responders
The “City Center” draft plans are now available for the area between Broad and Leigh Streets,...
Residents can voice thoughts on City Center in downtown Richmond in upcoming meeting