3 indicted on slew of charges in dismembered body case
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury has indicted three people on numerous charges in connection to the death of a 20-year-old in Spotsylvania County in February.
Deputies found the dismembered body of Dylan Dakota Whetzel, 20, of Stafford, in a wooded area of Pamunkey Road and Finney Road at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
All three suspects, Domonic M. Samuels, Brennan E. Thomas and Bronwyn C. Meeks are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
On Monday, June 1, a grand jury handed down the following indictments.
Domonic M. Samuels
- One (1) Count of First Degree Murder
- One (1) Count of Murder by Mob
- One (1) Count of Abduction
- One (1) Count of Strangulation
- One (1) Count of Concealing a dead body
- One (1) Count of Physically Defiling a Dead Human Body
- One (1) Count of Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
- One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder
- One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction
- One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Conceal a dead body
- One (1) Count of Conspiracy to defile a Dead Human Body
- One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
- Three (3) Counts of Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
- Twelve (12) Counts of Shooting During the Commission of a Felony
Brennan E. Thomas
- One (1) Count of First Degree Murder
- One (1) Count of Murder by Mob
- One (1) Count of Abduction
- One (1) Count of Strangulation
- One (1) Count of Concealing a dead body
- One (1) Count of Physically Defiling a Dead Human Body
- One (1) Count of Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
- One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder
- One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction
- One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Conceal a dead body
- One (1) Count of Conspiracy to defile a Dead Human Body
- One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
- Three (3) Counts of Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
- Twelve (12) Counts of Shooting During the Commission of a Felony
Bronwyn C. Meeks
- One (1) Count of First Degree Murder
- One (1) Count of Murder by Mob
- One (1) Count of Abduction
- One (1) Count of Strangulation
- One (1) Count of Concealing a dead body
- One (1) Count of Physically Defiling a Dead Human Body
- One (1) Count of Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
- One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder
- One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction
- One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Conceal a dead body
- One (1) Count of Conspiracy to defile a Dead Human Body
- One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
- Three (3) Counts of Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
- Twelve (12) Counts of Shooting During the Commission of a Felony
- Four (4) Counts of Soliciting other to act as accessories after the fact to Murder
