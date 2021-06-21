Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

2 dogs killed in Richmond house fire

Two dogs were killed on Sunday night in a house fire in Richmond.
Two dogs were killed on Sunday night in a house fire in Richmond.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two dogs were killed on Sunday night in a house fire in Richmond.

Crews were called to the scene in the 3700 block of Stockton Street around 10:17 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from the front door and started their attack.

Crews found fire in the kitchen and were able to quickly put it out with water.

Everyone inside made it out of the home safely, but two dogs were still inside.

Firefighters were able to find the dogs, but they could not be revived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint...
Chesterfield Co. woman arrested for loaded gun at Richmond airport
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
Police say no injuries were reported following a dumpster fire in the Short Pump area of...
Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative...
Northam attends grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover
Police released a photo of a suspect they believe is connected to the carjacking of a taxi...
Vehicle involved in I-95 carjacking recovered, passenger identified

Latest News

Rainfall amounts will likely reach more than 1 inch across Central Virginia on Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings storms, heavy rain on Tuesday
Henrico County Public School bus (Source: NBC12)
Henrico Co. receives national awards for 38 programs
Henrico County school bus.
Henrico Co. schools searching for bus drivers, teachers
In this image provided by PBS, director CJ Hunt appears in a scene from "The Neutral Ground."...
Documentary examines troubled past with Confederate statues