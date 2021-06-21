2 dogs killed in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two dogs were killed on Sunday night in a house fire in Richmond.

Crews were called to the scene in the 3700 block of Stockton Street around 10:17 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from the front door and started their attack.

Crews found fire in the kitchen and were able to quickly put it out with water.

Everyone inside made it out of the home safely, but two dogs were still inside.

Firefighters were able to find the dogs, but they could not be revived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

