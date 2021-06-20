UVA Baseball beats Tennessee 6-0 in Game One of College World Series

Healthcare Pros
The Cavaliers celebrate Logan Michaels home run in the 4th inning.
The Cavaliers celebrate Logan Michaels home run in the 4th inning.(UVA Athletics)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team scored four runs in the 7th inning, and the Cavaliers beat Tennessee 6-0 in their first game of the College World Series on Sunday in Omaha.

Logan Michaels went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored.

The home run in the 3rd inning was the first of the season for the senior catcher, and it came in front of him father, who had been battling pancreatic cancer throughout Michaels’ career at UVA, but was recently declared cancer-free.

“For someone to bring him the home run ball, and obviously, for it to happen on Father’s Day, at the College World Series, definitely a special moment for our family, and for my dad and I,” says Michaels.

Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “I’m just elated for him, that he can perform for his team, and his father can sit there, and watch him do it. I’m really, really excited for his family.”

“I think baseball has helped him the most, other than teammates,” adds senior pitcher Andrew Abbott. “Just being out there, the freedom, and knowing his dad wanted him to play. That’s father-son special right there. That’s what every family needs, and just being here today, I know he loved it.”

Abbott pitched six shutout innings, allowing just five hits, while striking out ten.

Matt Wyatt only surrendered one hit over the final three innings.

Virginia will face the winner of Mississippi State and Texas on Tuesday at 7pm.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

