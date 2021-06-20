Healthcare Pros
Police: 4 shot overnight in Shockoe Bottom

By NBC12 Newsroom
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond detective are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Shockoe Bottom that left four people with gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the 200 block of Crane Street, near an Exxon gas station and several downtown parking lots, at around 1:27 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found one man who was shot and suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police say he was transported to the hospital.

Three other people, who were not identified, transported themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say there was a large crowd in the parking lot prior to the shooting. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Richmond police at 804-646-3926 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story.

