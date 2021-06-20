Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Online program reports real-time James River conditions

A volunteer holds a sample of water from the James River as part of the James River Watch...
A volunteer holds a sample of water from the James River as part of the James River Watch program.(James River Association)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Association has unveiled a new online resource that reports real-time river conditions for people enjoying the watershed.

The James River Watch reports conditions based on water quality monitoring data from several stations along the river.

Volunteers collect samples each week to test water temperature, water cloudiness and fecal coliform bacteria. High levels of fecal coliform bacteria can indicate presence of pathogens harmful to human health.

Data is collected and uploaded to the James River Watch website, found here. Now in its ninth year, the program has undergone several improvements to make it more user-friendly and informative, including river stage forecasts with current and future river levels.

For the 2021 season, new monitoring stations were added on the James River in Buchanan, the Appomattox River in Petersburg and along College Creek in Williamsburg.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County, according to Virginia State...
VSP identifies woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover
Va. police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide
A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
Prank call prompts large police presence in Henrico neighborhood
Anyone with information is asked to call New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Crime...
Sheriff’s office searches for men suspected of stealing from ABC store
Police released a photo of a suspect they believe is connected to the carjacking of a taxi...
Man accused of attacking, carjacking taxi driver on I-95; Stolen vehicle at large

Latest News

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority's new, 95,000-square-foot administrative...
Gov. Northam to attend grand opening of Virginia ABC headquarters in Hanover
Police say no injuries were reported following a dumpster fire in the Short Pump area of...
Investigators work to determine cause of Short Pump dumpster fire
FILE: Lumber pile
Lumber costs are still high, and so is demand for homes
Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated this gun at the security checkpoint...
Chesterfield Co. woman arrested for loaded gun at Richmond airport