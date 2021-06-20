Online program reports real-time James River conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Association has unveiled a new online resource that reports real-time river conditions for people enjoying the watershed.

The James River Watch reports conditions based on water quality monitoring data from several stations along the river.

Volunteers collect samples each week to test water temperature, water cloudiness and fecal coliform bacteria. High levels of fecal coliform bacteria can indicate presence of pathogens harmful to human health.

Data is collected and uploaded to the James River Watch website, found here. Now in its ninth year, the program has undergone several improvements to make it more user-friendly and informative, including river stage forecasts with current and future river levels.

For the 2021 season, new monitoring stations were added on the James River in Buchanan, the Appomattox River in Petersburg and along College Creek in Williamsburg.

